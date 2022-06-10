Advertisement
Photo gallery: San Diego Opera stages a ‘Dream’ gala in La Jolla

Baritone Reginald Smith Jr. delivers an after-dinner performance at the San Diego Opera's gala, "A Night to Dream."
Baritone Reginald Smith Jr. delivers an after-dinner performance at the San Diego Opera’s gala, “A Night to Dream,” at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines on June 4.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gala chairs Mitch and Rebecca Mitchell, honorees Kevin and Sherry Ahern, opera board President Janet White and Jonathan White
Event chairs Mitch and Rebecca Mitchell, honorees Kevin and Sherry Ahern, San Diego Opera board President Janet White and Jonathan White attend the opera’s 2022 gala on June 4 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill Perkins, Amy Melden, Andrea Puente-Catan and Armi and Al Williams
Bill Perkins, Amy Melden, Andrea Puente-Catan and Armi and Al Williams  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mark Lukens, David Pallinger, Joni and David Gibson and Bryan Woods
Mark Lukens, David Pallinger, Joni and David Gibson and Bryan Woods  (Vincent Andrunas)
Evelyn Lamden, Rob Sidner and Maurine Beinbrink
Evelyn Lamden, Rob Sidner and Maurine Beinbrink  (Vincent Andrunas)
Paul Laikind and Lisa Stennes-Laikind, Stacy Kellner Rosenberg, Don Rosenberg, Lynn Gorguze and U.S. Rep. Scott Peters
Paul Laikind and Lisa Stennes-Laikind, Stacy Kellner Rosenberg, Don Rosenberg, Lynn Gorguze and U.S. Rep. Scott Peters  (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard Abello, Edward and Lauren Wilensky, Immanuel and Anda Ontiveros and Alex Ruezga
Richard Abello, Edward and Lauren Wilensky, Immanuel and Anda Ontiveros and Alex Ruezga  (Vincent Andrunas)
Osborn Hurston, Nidaa Petros, Marvin Yousif, Tracy Ramsey and Oscar Garcia
Osborn Hurston, Nidaa Petros, Marvin Yousif, Tracy Ramsey and Oscar Garcia  (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. Edward and Martha Dennis, and Susan and Richard Ulevitch
Drs. Edward and Martha Dennis, and Susan and Richard Ulevitch  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ashley Camac, Ginger Csizmabi, Susan Couch and Jamie Moraga
Ashley Camac, Ginger Csizmabi, Susan Couch and Jamie Moraga  (Vincent Andrunas)
Soprano Tasha Koontz sings during dinner at the San Diego Opera gala June 4 in La Jolla.
Soprano Tasha Koontz sings during dinner at the San Diego Opera gala June 4 in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
A floral centerpiece decorates a dining table at the San Diego Opera gala.
A floral centerpiece decorates a dining table at the San Diego Opera gala.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Laurie Lopez, Nicole Hall, Michelle Conway, Michelle Parker and Joleen Guckian
Laurie Lopez, Nicole Hall, Michelle Conway, Michelle Parker and Joleen Guckian  (Vincent Andrunas)
Brandon White, Amber Anderson and Christina and Nick Torres
Brandon White, Amber Anderson and Christina and Nick Torres  (Vincent Andrunas)
Edward and Carolyn Parrish, Carmen Young and Steven Green
Edward and Carolyn Parrish, Carmen Young and Steven Green  (Vincent Andrunas)
June Chocheles, Carol Lazier, James Merritt, Barbara Bry, Neil Senturia and Marina Baroff
June Chocheles, Carol Lazier, James Merritt, Barbara Bry, Neil Senturia and Marina Baroff  (Vincent Andrunas)
Brendan Ahern, Anne Hanneken, Mike Dessert, Sara Baldwin, Rachel Fuerst and Steve Gildred
Brendan Ahern, Anne Hanneken, Mike Dessert, Sara Baldwin, Rachel Fuerst and Steve Gildred  (Vincent Andrunas)
Beth Morgante, Jody and Rick Lemoine and Brenna and Elly Maienschein
Beth Morgante, Jody and Rick Lemoine and Brenna and Elly Maienschein  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nancy Laturno, Judge Richard Whitney and Joann Clark
Nancy Laturno, Judge Richard Whitney and Joann Clark  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pamela Holden, Marina Baroff, Robert Kaplan and Lorraine Kent
Pamela Holden, Marina Baroff, Robert Kaplan and Lorraine Kent  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeannie Posner, Gloria and Dr. Joe Shurman and Darin Dietz
San Diego Opera Chief Operating and Financial Officer Jeannie Posner, Gloria and Dr. Joe Shurman and opera Director of Special Events Darin Dietz  (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Opera presented its 2022 gala, “A Night to Dream,” at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel on June 4.

This year’s event honored La Jollans Sherry and Kevin Ahern, whom the opera described as “champions of San Diego Opera for over 10 years. As dedicated philanthropists and respected leaders, they have invested their time into giving back to the community they love.”

Kevin Ahern is chairman and chief executive of the company he founded, Ahern Agribusiness Inc. “While serving on the [San Diego Opera] board of directors, Kevin played an important role in influencing many of the Hispanic initiatives that have created a lasting change in our community,” according to the organization. “By forming unique partnerships, Kevin propelled SDO’s commitment to accessing diverse audiences and providing a lasting cultural service.”

Sherry Ahern founded the weekly La Jolla Open Aire Market that benefits La Jolla Elementary School and founded the annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, which benefits La Jolla’s five public schools. She also has received service awards from Women of Dedication, City of Hope, La Jolla Kiwanis Club, La Jolla Town Council and Diabetes Research Connection.

The gala also featured a champagne reception, dinner, a live auction and live performances.

— La Jolla Light staff

