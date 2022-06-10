$1,000 reward offered in search for man who beat woman with her own cane at La Jolla Shores

San Diego police are hoping someone can help identify a man who ambushed a 59-year-old woman as she walked on the sand at La Jolla Shores last week, seriously beating her — including with her own cane — then running off.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers, which is working with police to try to solve the case, is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The woman was walking near Kellogg Park just before 5 a.m. June 3 when she was suddenly tackled from behind, authorities said.

The assailant used wrestling techniques to keep the struggling woman down as he repeatedly punched her face, Crime Stoppers said.

Authorities said he covered her mouth and nose and twisted her neck so violently that she thought he was trying to smother her and break her neck.

The stranger also grabbed the woman’s cane and used it to beat her on the head and face, police said.

A passerby called 911 when he saw what was happening, police said last week. The caller said the assailant fled as he approached to intervene.

The woman suffered several injuries but they were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

She described the assailant as about 5-foot-7 with a muscular build and short dark hair, police said. She said he wore black sweatpants, sweatshirt and leather fingerless gloves.

Authorities said the man probably had cuts and bruises after the attack and might have bite marks on his fingers.

Police asked anyone who may be able to help them identify the attacker to call the Northern Division at (858) 552-1718.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org. ◆