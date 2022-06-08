Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: 124 graduates bid farewell to La Jolla Country Day School

Graduating La Jolla Country Day School seniors throw their caps in the air to conclude their high school education.
1/14
Graduating La Jolla Country Day School seniors throw their caps in the air to ceremoniously conclude their high school education during the school’s 2022 graduation ceremony June 3 at Petco Park.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Many La Jolla Country Day School seniors decorated their graduation caps with the names of the colleges they plan to attend.
2/14
Many La Jolla Country Day School seniors decorated their graduation caps with the names of the colleges they plan to attend.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Country Day Head of School Gary Krahn delivers his commencement address.
3/14
La Jolla Country Day Head of School Gary Krahn delivers his commencement address.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Terentin Tran was chosen by the student body to deliver a speech at the La Jolla Country Day graduation.
4/14
Terentin Tran was chosen by the student body to deliver a speech at the La Jolla Country Day graduation.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Corbin Prychun gives the faculty address before the distribution of diplomas.
5/14
Corbin Prychun gives the faculty address before the distribution of diplomas.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Students proceed along the field at Petco Park to collect their diplomas.
6/14
Students proceed along the field at Petco Park to collect their diplomas.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
LJCDS athletic business manager Kathy Dinwiddie gives daughter Maggie her diploma.
7/14
LJCDS athletic business manager Kathy Dinwiddie gives daughter Maggie her diploma.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Colton Ace is the first Torrey to get his diploma, and congratulations from Head of School Gary Krahn.
8/14
Colton Ace is the first Torrey to get his diploma, and congratulations from Head of School Gary Krahn.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Families and friends celebrate their loved ones' graduation from the stands at Petco Park.
9/14
Families and friends celebrate their loved ones’ graduation from the stands at Petco Park.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The La Jolla Country Day School senior choir performs at the school's graduation ceremony June 3.
10/14
The La Jolla Country Day School senior choir performs at the school’s graduation ceremony June 3.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Emily Bernstein and Aidan Ideker make their way to the stage to accept La Jolla Country Day's Faculty Prize.
11/14
Emily Bernstein and Aidan Ideker make their way to the stage to accept the Faculty Prize, which is awarded to two seniors who have best demonstrated the ideals and spirit of La Jolla Country Day, according to the school.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Emilio Perez proudly displays his diploma.
12/14
Emilio Perez proudly displays his diploma.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
LJCDS graduate Tess Drosman hugs friend Josie Rooney after the ceremony.
13/14
LJCDS graduate Tess Drosman hugs friend Josie Rooney after the ceremony.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Graduate Matthew Davis celebrates with his mother, Susanne; sister, Brooke; and father, Scott.
14/14
Graduate Matthew Davis celebrates with his mother, Susanne; sister, Brooke; and father, Scott.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Share

La Jolla Country Day School awarded 124 diplomas to its graduating class of 2022 during a ceremony June 3 at San Diego’s Petco Park marking the end of another school year.

The event included speeches by members of the student body, faculty and administration, performances by school choirs and distribution of academic awards — all culminating with the grads’ traditional cap throw.

La Jolla Country Day serves 15 class levels, from its “Tiny Torrey” program for 3-year-olds up through high school.

Ashley Mackin-Solomon

The procession of students begins June 3 for The Bishop's School's graduation ceremony.

News

Photo gallery: La Jolla’s Bishop’s School awards 139 diplomas to the class of 2022

The Bishop’s School in La Jolla held its 2022 commencement ceremony on its quad June 3, awarding diplomas to 139 seniors.

News Education Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement