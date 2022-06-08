Photo gallery: 124 graduates bid farewell to La Jolla Country Day School
La Jolla Country Day School awarded 124 diplomas to its graduating class of 2022 during a ceremony June 3 at San Diego’s Petco Park marking the end of another school year.
The event included speeches by members of the student body, faculty and administration, performances by school choirs and distribution of academic awards — all culminating with the grads’ traditional cap throw.
La Jolla Country Day serves 15 class levels, from its “Tiny Torrey” program for 3-year-olds up through high school.
— Ashley Mackin-Solomon
