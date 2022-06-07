La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through May 28, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 6,194 registered cases (up by 355 from the previous count) and 14,309 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through June 2, 40,808 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,001 were considered fully vaccinated and 23,078 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police, except where noted.

May 18

Fraud: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:50 p.m.

May 29

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5300 block Chelsea Street, 7:15 a.m.

May 30

Felony grand theft: 6400 block El Camino del Teatro, 7:50 a.m.

June 1

Possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia: 7200 block Draper Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

June 2

Felony vandalism: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

June 3

Exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 12:40 a.m. A 911 caller said a man was throwing objects at the front door of her business and had a pen in his hand and was threatening to stab her. Officers arrived and the man fled. Officers caught up to him and arrested him on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, vandalism and resisting arrest.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Sugarman Drive, 11:55 p.m.

June 4

Drunk in public: 2900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7:33 p.m.

June 5

Threatening crime with intent to terrorize: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:50 a.m.

June 6

Possession of a controlled substance: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 7:59 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆