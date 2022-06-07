Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 9-16

Thursday, June 9

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, June 10

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donors will receive a $25 gift card to The Cottage restaurant and a San Diego Padres Blood Drive T-shirt. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Newcomers “Coffee Around Town,” 10 a.m., Trilogy Sanctuary cafe, 7650 Girard Ave. People who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Wendy Matalon, a Kiwanian and executive director of Chateau La Jolla, will speak about the aging process. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, June 12

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 13

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, June 14 — Flag Day

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Caroline Freund, dean of the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, June 15

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

