Photo gallery: La Jolla’s Bishop’s School awards 139 diplomas to the class of 2022
1/15
The procession of students begins June 3 for The Bishop’s School’s graduation ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)
2/15
The Bishop’s School administrators and board members await the class of 2022 at the commencement ceremony June 3. (Elisabeth Frausto)
3/15
The class of 2022 begins its procession at The Bishop’s School on June 3. (Elisabeth Frausto)
4/15
Members of The Bishop’s School class of 2022 (Elisabeth Frausto)
5/15
Bishop’s School faculty members watch the 2022 graduation ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)
6/15
The 139 members of The Bishop’s School class of 2022 stand ready to graduate. (Elisabeth Frausto)
7/15
A group of graduating seniors leads the commencement ceremony in the national anthem. (Elisabeth Frausto)
8/15
The Rt. Rev. Susan Brown Snook, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego and chairwoman of The Bishop’s School board of trustees, speaks at the school’s June 3 commencement ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)
9/15
Head of School Ron Kim greets Bishop’s graduate Andrea Rix, recipient of the Judith M. Haxo Award for taking initiative and pursuing her passions. (Elisabeth Frausto)
10/15
Head of School Ron Kim addresses The Bishop’s School graduates and commencement ceremony audience June 3. (Elisabeth Frausto)
11/15
Class of 2022 President Joseph Aguilar speaks to his fellow graduates. (Elisabeth Frausto)
12/15
Associated Student Body Council President Hunter Kates speaks to the crowd at The Bishop’s School graduation ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)
13/15
Each graduate is presented with a lei. (Elisabeth Frausto)
14/15
Parents and others cheer for the graduating seniors using confetti, cow bells, air horns and more. (Elisabeth Frausto)
15/15
The traditional cap toss caps the 2022 Bishop’s School commencement ceremony June 3. (Elisabeth Frausto)
The Bishop’s School in La Jolla held its 2022 commencement ceremony on its quad June 3, awarding diplomas to 139 seniors.
The ceremony featured remarks from Head of School Ron Kim; the Rt. Rev. Susan Brown Snook, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego and chairwoman of The Bishop’s School board of trustees; and two graduating seniors, along with vocal performances and the presentation of several student awards.
— Elisabeth Frausto ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.