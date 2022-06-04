Advertisement
Jogger beaten by stranger at La Jolla Shores; attacker flees as passerby intervenes

By Teri Figueroa
A woman jogging at La Jolla Shores early June 3 was attacked and beaten by a stranger, San Diego police said.

A passerby called 911 at about 4 a.m. and said he saw a man beating a woman on the beach near Camino del Oro and Kellogg Park, Officer David O’Brien said.

The caller said the assailant fled as he approached to intervene.

The woman told police that she was out for a routine run when she was suddenly attacked, O’Brien said. She said she did not know her assailant, who repeatedly punched her head, O’Brien said. She suffered serious injuries.

Police said they had only a vague description of the attacker. ◆

News
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

