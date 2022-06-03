Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla fundraiser aids adaptive sports camp

Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association camper-turned-counselor Allie Cardwell and current camper Kamden Houshan
1/7
Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association camper-turned-counselor Allie Cardwell and current camper Kamden Houshan, 13, attend an ASRA fundraiser on June 1 in La Jolla.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
ASRA board member Samantha Rembo, program director Lindsay Boddicker and board member Nancy Rosenburger
2/7
Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association board member Samantha Rembo, program director Lindsay Boddicker and board member Nancy Rosenburger  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The different types of adaptive equipment used at Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association camps
3/7
The different types of adaptive equipment used at Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association camps are on display at ASRA’s fundraiser June 1.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
ASRA board member Jen Koetting and her son Asher
4/7
ASRA board member Jen Koetting and her son Asher  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Dan Larson (left) and Jeff Lee play tennis during the ASRA fundraiser.
5/7
Dan Larson (left) and Jeff Lee play tennis during the ASRA fundraiser.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Samantha, Parker and Kevin Olenick
6/7
Samantha, Parker and Kevin Olenick  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Athletes, families and supporters gather at the Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association fundraiser June 1 in La Jolla.
7/7
Athletes, families and supporters gather at the Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association fundraiser June 1 in La Jolla.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association held a fundraiser at La Jolla’s Windemere condominium complex on June 1 to help provide scholarships for participants at its upcoming summer camp July 25-29.

“This population of kids has a difficult time finding enough players to create a league to play soccer, basketball, lacrosse and more,” said ASRA board member Jen Koetting. “Our organization provides camps and clinics to introduce the kids to each other and allow them the opportunity to play using our chairs and special adaptable equipment. They require specific wheelchairs (sports chairs) to play and participate, depending on the sport.”

Registration for this year’s camp is open at adaptivesportsandrec.org.

— La Jolla Light staff

