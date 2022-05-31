Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 2-9

Thursday, June 2

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, June 3

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Kiwanian Kedest Berhanu will speak about her recent rescue mission to Ethiopia. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, June 5

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 6

• American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org or (800) 733-2767.

Tuesday, June 7

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Wednesday, June 8

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online or at a location to be announced. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 9

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org

