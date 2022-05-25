Advertisement
Share
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Sunset and clouds cast otherworldly hues in the sky over La Jolla Shores.
1/11
Sunset and clouds cast otherworldly hues in the sky over La Jolla Shores.  (Simon Factor)
Cirrocumulus clouds dot the sky over Paseo del Ocaso in La Jolla Shores.
2/11
Cirrocumulus clouds dot the sky over Paseo del Ocaso in La Jolla Shores.  (Rachel Zarndt)
A bee visits some nasturtium flowers.
3/11
A bee visits some nasturtium flowers.  (Marilyn Macrate)
Spring flowers lend waves of color to the seashore.
4/11
Spring flowers lend waves of color to the seashore.  (Joan Plaehn)
A brown pelican plays at La Jolla Cove.
5/11
A brown pelican plays at La Jolla Cove.  (Michael B. Wilkes)
Darkness closes in at the end of a gray May day at the Children's Pool.
6/11
Darkness closes in at the end of a gray May day at the Children’s Pool.  (Stephen Breskin)
Fragrant wisteria blossoms at Wisteria Cottage, home of the La Jolla Historical Society.
7/11
Fragrant wisteria blossoms at Wisteria Cottage, home of the La Jolla Historical Society.  (Kathryn Anthony)
One of the green parrots you hear around The Village.
8/11
One of the green parrots you hear around The Village.  (Justin Maletic)
A golden sunset at Scripps Pier.
9/11
A golden sunset at Scripps Pier.  (Josh Vani)
Down the tunnel to Sunny Jim Cave.
10/11
Down the tunnel to Sunny Jim Cave.  (Diane Chandler)
Clouds and sea seem to shimmer off Westbourne Street overlooking Windansea Beach.
11/11
Clouds and sea seem to shimmer off Westbourne Street overlooking Windansea Beach.  (Ashley Farson-Bush)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

News LifestylePhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement