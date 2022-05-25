Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/11
Sunset and clouds cast otherworldly hues in the sky over La Jolla Shores. (Simon Factor)
2/11
Cirrocumulus clouds dot the sky over Paseo del Ocaso in La Jolla Shores. (Rachel Zarndt)
3/11
A bee visits some nasturtium flowers. (Marilyn Macrate)
4/11
Spring flowers lend waves of color to the seashore. (Joan Plaehn)
5/11
A brown pelican plays at La Jolla Cove. (Michael B. Wilkes)
6/11
Darkness closes in at the end of a gray May day at the Children’s Pool. (Stephen Breskin)
7/11
Fragrant wisteria blossoms at Wisteria Cottage, home of the La Jolla Historical Society. (Kathryn Anthony)
8/11
One of the green parrots you hear around The Village. (Justin Maletic)
9/11
A golden sunset at Scripps Pier. (Josh Vani)
10/11
Down the tunnel to Sunny Jim Cave. (Diane Chandler)
11/11
Clouds and sea seem to shimmer off Westbourne Street overlooking Windansea Beach. (Ashley Farson-Bush)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.