Poll result: Should La Jolla try to become an independent city?

A La Jolla Town Council forum May 12 took up the question of whether La Jolla should become a city independent of San Diego (“City of La Jolla? Town Council holds forum on the effort’s revival,” May 19, La Jolla Light).

We asked in an online survey, ”Should La Jolla try to become an independent city?”

Here are the results as of May 24:

Yes: 87%

No: 11%

Not sure: 2%

Responses: 312 ◆