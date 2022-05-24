La Jolla crime and public safety news: Bike safety, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Police offer bike safety tips

National Bicycle Safety Month in May may be coming to a close, but the San Diego Police Department suggests the following safety tips for bicyclists and motorists year-round:

Motorists

Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful traveling through intersections.

Look carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car door near streets or bike paths.

Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist. Maintain at least three feet of space when passing or overtaking a bicyclist.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Bicyclists

Use lights at night (at least a front white light and rear red reflector).

Though it’s not required for riders 18 and older, always wear a properly secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the chance of a head injury in a crash.

Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

Yield to pedestrians, just as a car driver would. Pedestrians have the right of way within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through May 14, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,839 registered cases (up by 104 from the previous count) and 13,489 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through May 19, 40,610 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 35,846 were considered fully vaccinated and 22,790 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

To align itself with the state, the Health & Human Services Agency is now using the California Immunization Registry to record the number of area residents who have received COVID-19 vaccinations. The switch occurred April 25 and was required by the California Department of Public Health so that most health care systems across the state are using the same software to record vaccinations administered locally.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

May 13

Felony vehicle theft: 500 block Marine Street, 5:30 p.m.

May 15

Willful cruelty to child without injury or death: 2300 block Torrey Pines Road, 1:18 a.m.

Petty theft: 1000 block Wall Street, 11:30 p.m.

May 16

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:17 p.m.

May 17

Residential burglary: 1400 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 8:30 p.m.

May 19

Fraud: 600 block Arenas Street, 2 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 500 block Westbourne Street, 4 p.m.

Battery on person: 600 block Westbourne Street, 10:30 p.m.

May 22

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 9:18 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆