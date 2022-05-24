Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 26-June 2

Sunday, May 29

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 30 — Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 31

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Camille Hom Newbern will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Thursday, June 2

• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged. Photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆