Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 26-June 2
Sunday, May 29
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, May 30 — Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 31
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Camille Hom Newbern will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
Thursday, June 2
• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged. Photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
