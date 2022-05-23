Recent landscape maintenance at La Jolla medians doesn’t satisfy residents concerned by lack of work reports

More than two weeks after the city of San Diego committed to greater supervision of a maintenance contract for the medians near the intersection of La Jolla Parkway, Torrey Pines Road and Hidden Valley Road — known as “The Throat” — some La Jolla residents are concerned that they haven’t seen expected reports from the contractor.

Aztec Landscaping, based in Lemon Grove, has a $41,000 annual contract with the city to maintain several medians at The Throat. The maintenance is paid for by gas taxes.

One of the medians is a triangle for which local Rotarians made a one-time $17,000 donation for landscaping in 2018.

Following months of complaints about the appearance of the medians and claims that Aztec had not been maintaining them, Aztec trucks and employees were seen April 28 tending to the medians. The contract requires irrigation inspection, pruning, and litter and weed removal every two weeks.

Workers were seen again three weeks later, May 19, tending to all the medians at The Throat. However, La Jolla architect and urbanist Trace Wilson — one of those who had complained — said it appeared that only the bird of paradise plants were trimmed, without attention to much else.

Some La Jollans say the maintenance on the medians at “The Throat” is not good enough. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Aztec has been asked to submit detailed reports to the city about its biweekly visits.

On May 6, San Diego Parks & Recreation Department representative Steve Lucas said it had been “a couple of months” since such a report had been sent to the department.

A city spokesman did not comment May 23 on whether an updated report had been received.

La Jolla Shores Association President Janie Emerson said May 23 that “we have requested copies of [the reports] for over a month and none of those have been forthcoming” from Aztec or the city.

Aztec co-founder Rafael Aguilar did not return a message seeking comment, but last month he told the La Jolla Light that his crews are onsite every two weeks as specified and that he is willing to increase services if the contract is updated.

If the city increased the frequency with which Aztec is at the site, the “result would be a better-looking median,” Aguilar said.

Enhance La Jolla President Ed Witt said The Throat does look better after the recent median maintenance but added that “taxpayers deserve to see all reports Aztec was to send the city.”

Erika Ferreira, deputy director of the Parks & Recreation Department’s open space division, said May 6 that the city would ask for the reports on Aztec’s activities and conduct quarterly reviews of its performance.

But Wilson said the issue points further to a need for La Jolla to secede from San Diego and become a city.

A group of La Jollans has been meeting to explore advancing the process on cityhood, which would require majority votes from La Jolla residents and the rest of San Diego.

The “forward path is the city of La Jolla, where we can do the best for all of S.D., the county, state and international leaders,” Wilson said. ◆