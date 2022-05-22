Photo gallery: Athenaeum salutes journalist and art collector Joan Agajanian Quinn with reception and exhibit

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla hosted an opening reception for its exhibition “Timeless: Black & White Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” on May 7.

The exhibit includes portraits of journalist and Los Angeles art collector Quinn spanning five decades, all by different artists, including Andy Warhol, Claire Falkenstein and Helmut Newton.

Quinn, with her late husband, attorney John Quinn, and twin daughters, Jennifer and Amanda, has been a supporter of the arts, notably Southern California contemporary art, for more than 60 years. The recipient of the 2017 Ellis Island Medal of Honor served on the boards of the California Film Commission and California Arts Council and currently is on the executive committee of the Armenian International Women’s Association and the Cedars-Sinai Hospital Arts Advisory Council. She is vice president of the Los Angeles Music Center’s Blue Ribbon women’s support group and a trustee of the Armenian Museum of America in Boston.

The Athenaeum exhibit is on display through Saturday, June 4, in the Joseph Clayes III Gallery, 1008 Wall St., from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

To learn more, visit ljathenaeum.org/current-exhibitions/#clayes.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆