New La Jolla home with $32.5 million asking price is in position for record-breaking sale

A new home in La Jolla is poised to break a local real estate record if sold for its $32.5 million listing price.

The home at 5228 Chelsea St. in Bird Rock, dubbed the Ora House, would be the most expensive home sold in La Jolla.

The $24.7 million sale of a home at 8466 El Paseo Grande announced in January 2021 set the La Jolla record.

The Ora House — represented by listing agent Brett Dickinson of Compass, who also sold the El Paseo Grande home, and co-listing agent Deborah Greenspan of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty — features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 8,878 square feet spread over four floors.

The house was designed by Tyler Jones, chief executive and founder of development firm Blue Heron.

The Ora House “combines the elements of water, light, fire and wood,” Dickinson said, “so you feel comfortable in an environment.”

When walking through the property, “you have a 360-degree experience. … It’s phenomenal,” Dickinson said.

Jones included a bridge entryway, a waterfall, rooms that open to the ocean, a garden that wraps around the house and more.

The oceanfront Ora House has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 8,878 square feet spread over four floors. (Courtesy of Compass)

The house sits on 95 feet of oceanfront, Greenspan said, and brings in light from all angles.

“It’s an incredible shoreline view,” she said.

“San Diego is being elevated to a world-class level that we’ve never been at before in terms of the people that want to be here both to live and work and to vacation as well,” Greenspan said. “We really live in an incredibly special place.”

Dickinson said the new build on the ocean makes the home especially rare. “There are maybe three to four properties on the waterfront in all of Southern California that are brand-new,” he said.

Dickinson said the house is well-suited as a second home or for an empty-nester, with an elevator for all levels.

With so much space, a bar and game room, a theater and a four-car garage with a car elevator, “it’s a house that can fit different people at different ages in different stages of their life,” he said.

For more information, visit blueheron.com/ora. ◆