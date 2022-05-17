Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 19-26

Thursday, May 19

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Friday, May 20

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Discussion will be on the club’s annual Junior Olympics event. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, May 22

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 23

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, May 24

• La Jolla High School blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Little Gym at 750 Nautilus St. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Rotary scholarships will be announced. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, May 25

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆