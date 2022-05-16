Photo gallery: Voices for Children presents ‘Uplifting Voices’ to benefit foster youths
1/14
Voices for Children President and Chief Executive Kelly Douglas, NBC7 anchor Mark Mullen, Court Appointed Special Advocate Alice Brewer, author Meredith May and event co-chairwomen Patty Brutten and Marina Marrelli attend Voices for Children’s “Uplifting Voices” fundraiser May 7. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/14
Jill Larson, Lindsay Gratry, Michelle Kearney, Stephanie LaBrucherie and Andrea Marvin (Vincent Andrunas)
3/14
Jennifer Cohen, Lisa Pruitt, Christa Orecchio and Priscilla Balikian (Vincent Andrunas)
4/14
Stephanie Cook, Lucy Anderson, Jennifer Kropko and Kelly McQuade (Vincent Andrunas)
5/14
Patricia Karlin, Crystal Reveal, Bonnie Wright and Gigi Cramer (Vincent Andrunas)
6/14
Tim Riley, Kristin Rees and J.D. Douglas (Vincent Andrunas)
7/14
Clare Maudsley and Anna Amundson (Vincent Andrunas)
8/14
Vivianne Dhupa and Julie Turner (Vincent Andrunas)
9/14
Kristen Eck, Julianna Murray, Jennifer MacMillan, Ginnie Roeglin and Carlyn Bushman (Vincent Andrunas)
10/14
Sarah Houghton, Lindsay Estrada and Megan Delgado (Vincent Andrunas)
11/14
Denise Hovey and Jill Jaehne (Vincent Andrunas)
12/14
Mary Benirschke, George Lai and Suzie Kaplan (Vincent Andrunas)
13/14
Kirsten Greer and Marissa Wesselhoft (Vincent Andrunas)
14/14
Kelly Blitz, Laura Loye and Sharon Fornaciari (Vincent Andrunas)
Voices for Children presented its inaugural “Uplifting Voices” fundraiser May 7 to benefit its Court Appointed Special Advocate program for youths in foster care.
The event, held on the Ocean View Deck at Del Mar Plaza, featured gourmet hors d’oeuvres, music, a live auction and more.
The fundraiser also featured journalist and fifth-generation beekeeper Meredith May, author of the memoir “The Honey Bus.”
For more information about Voices for Children, visit speakupnow.org.
— Del Mar Times ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.