Photo gallery: Voices for Children presents ‘Uplifting Voices’ to benefit foster youths

Voices for Children presented its inaugural “Uplifting Voices” fundraiser May 7 to benefit its Court Appointed Special Advocate program for youths in foster care.

The event, held on the Ocean View Deck at Del Mar Plaza, featured gourmet hors d’oeuvres, music, a live auction and more.

The fundraiser also featured journalist and fifth-generation beekeeper Meredith May, author of the memoir “The Honey Bus.”

For more information about Voices for Children, visit speakupnow.org.

— Del Mar Times ◆