Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: Voices for Children presents ‘Uplifting Voices’ to benefit foster youths

Kelly Douglas, Mark Mullen, Alice Brewer, Meredith May, Patty Brutten and Marina Marrelli
1/14
Voices for Children President and Chief Executive Kelly Douglas, NBC7 anchor Mark Mullen, Court Appointed Special Advocate Alice Brewer, author Meredith May and event co-chairwomen Patty Brutten and Marina Marrelli attend Voices for Children’s “Uplifting Voices” fundraiser May 7.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jill Larson, Lindsay Gratry, Michelle Kearney, Stephanie LaBrucherie and Andrea Marvin
2/14
Jill Larson, Lindsay Gratry, Michelle Kearney, Stephanie LaBrucherie and Andrea Marvin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jennifer Cohen, Lisa Pruitt, Christa Orecchio and Priscilla Balikian
3/14
Jennifer Cohen, Lisa Pruitt, Christa Orecchio and Priscilla Balikian  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephanie Cook, Lucy Anderson, Jennifer Kropko and Kelly McQuade
4/14
Stephanie Cook, Lucy Anderson, Jennifer Kropko and Kelly McQuade  (Vincent Andrunas)
Patricia Karlin, Crystal Reveal, Bonnie Wright and Gigi Cramer
5/14
Patricia Karlin, Crystal Reveal, Bonnie Wright and Gigi Cramer  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tim Riley, Kristin Rees and J.D. Douglas
6/14
Tim Riley, Kristin Rees and J.D. Douglas  (Vincent Andrunas)
Clare Maudsley and Anna Amundson
7/14
Clare Maudsley and Anna Amundson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Vivianne Dhupa and Julie Turner
8/14
Vivianne Dhupa and Julie Turner  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kristen Eck, Julianna Murray, Jennifer MacMillan, Ginnie Roeglin and Carlyn Bushman
9/14
Kristen Eck, Julianna Murray, Jennifer MacMillan, Ginnie Roeglin and Carlyn Bushman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sarah Houghton, Lindsay Estrada and Megan Delgado
10/14
Sarah Houghton, Lindsay Estrada and Megan Delgado  (Vincent Andrunas)
Denise Hovey and Jill Jaehne
11/14
Denise Hovey and Jill Jaehne  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Benirschke, George Lai and Suzie Kaplan
12/14
Mary Benirschke, George Lai and Suzie Kaplan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kirsten Greer and Marissa Wesselhoft
13/14
Kirsten Greer and Marissa Wesselhoft  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kelly Blitz, Laura Loye and Sharon Fornaciari
14/14
Kelly Blitz, Laura Loye and Sharon Fornaciari  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

Voices for Children presented its inaugural “Uplifting Voices” fundraiser May 7 to benefit its Court Appointed Special Advocate program for youths in foster care.

The event, held on the Ocean View Deck at Del Mar Plaza, featured gourmet hors d’oeuvres, music, a live auction and more.

The fundraiser also featured journalist and fifth-generation beekeeper Meredith May, author of the memoir “The Honey Bus.”

For more information about Voices for Children, visit speakupnow.org.

— Del Mar Times

News LifestylePhoto GalleriesEvents

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement