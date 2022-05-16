Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla Historical Society Secret Garden Tour gets in full bloom

Roses and hedges are the focus of this garden featured in the La Jolla Historical Society’s Secret Garden Tour on May 14.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
A manicured hedge serves as the centerpiece of this La Jolla garden.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
A gated entryway that otherwise would hide a La Jolla garden was opened for the Secret Garden Tour on May 14.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Artist Sharon Hinckley paints in one of the secret gardens.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Secret Garden Boutique was open at Wisteria Cottage on the La Jolla Historical Society grounds.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Secret Garden Platinum Tour guests have brunch before embarking on their journey.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Platinum Tour guests board a bus taking them on docent-guided visits from garden to garden.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Historical Society Executive Director Lauren Lockhart speaks to Platinum Tour visitors.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Secret Garden Tour docents Susan Hocking, Maryl Weightman, Sue Kalish and Carolyn Boline  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Collette and Kendra Schwartz  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Janice Hinds, Susan Ford and Jody Odegard  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
The La Jolla Historical Society’s Secret Garden Tour blossomed into an in-person event again May 14 after a cancellation and a virtual showing the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gates to private gardens in La Jolla were opened to visitors on the sunny Saturday, offering music, artists at work and a variety of garden styles.

The day offered two options: a self-guided tour of six gardens that could be viewed in any order, and a Platinum Tour that included a seventh garden, plus transportation with a docent and brunch. The gardens’ locations were kept secret until the day of the tour.

“Each garden provides a unique perspective on the tranquility the garden environment brings to the homes,” event co-chairwoman Meg Davis previously told the La Jolla Light. “We have different styles of gardens and homes from different eras ... a lot of diversity, but you’ll see what matters to the homeowner reflected in the gardens.”

Proceeds from the event support the Historical Society’s education and public programs. Learn more about the organization’s events at lajollahistory.org. ◆

