Photo gallery: La Jolla Historical Society Secret Garden Tour gets in full bloom

The La Jolla Historical Society’s Secret Garden Tour blossomed into an in-person event again May 14 after a cancellation and a virtual showing the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gates to private gardens in La Jolla were opened to visitors on the sunny Saturday, offering music, artists at work and a variety of garden styles.

The day offered two options: a self-guided tour of six gardens that could be viewed in any order, and a Platinum Tour that included a seventh garden, plus transportation with a docent and brunch. The gardens’ locations were kept secret until the day of the tour.

“Each garden provides a unique perspective on the tranquility the garden environment brings to the homes,” event co-chairwoman Meg Davis previously told the La Jolla Light. “We have different styles of gardens and homes from different eras ... a lot of diversity, but you’ll see what matters to the homeowner reflected in the gardens.”

Proceeds from the event support the Historical Society’s education and public programs. Learn more about the organization’s events at lajollahistory.org. ◆