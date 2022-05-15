Advertisement
Photo gallery: Mama’s Day feeds guests to help feed people with critical illnesses

Jason Martin, Scott Walls, Thomas Kwan, Alberto Cortes and Sam "The Cooking Guy" Zien
1/9
Mama’s Kitchen executive chef Jason Martin, board President Scott Walls, president-elect Thomas Kwan, Chief Executive Alberto Cortes and event culinary host Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien attend the organization’s Mama’s Day fundraiser May 6 in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ryan and Tommy Nevada, Andrew Manisouk and Terry Kovarik
2/9
Ryan and Tommy Nevada, Andrew Manisouk and Terry Kovarik  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lorna Christensen, Richard Moore, Carol Phillips and Meredith Baratz
3/9
Lorna Christensen, Richard Moore, Carol Phillips and Meredith Baratz  (Vincent Andrunas)
David and Cathryn Ramirez, Tania Barajas and Matt Ryan
4/9
David and Cathryn Ramirez, Tania Barajas and Matt Ryan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kim Vo, Steven Moseley, Amialya Durairaj, Jeff Robers, Nancy Muller and Jeannie Posner
5/9
Kim Vo, Steven Moseley, Amialya Durairaj, Jeff Robers, Nancy Muller and Jeannie Posner  (Vincent Andrunas)
Linda Gonzalez, Ann Warren, Tim Brouillette and Kim Fritz
6/9
Linda Gonzalez, Ann Warren, Tim Brouillette and Kim Fritz  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jason Abrams, Bryan Crail, Lindsey George and Timothy Reed
7/9
Jason Abrams, Bryan Crail, Lindsey George and Timothy Reed  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lucy Swift and Peter and Santhana Stewart
8/9
Lucy Swift and Peter and Santhana Stewart  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ludy Yousif, Marilyn Wermiel, Carmen Jensen, Chuyanne Andaya and Anthonette Dominguez
9/9
Ludy Yousif, Marilyn Wermiel, Carmen Jensen, Chuyanne Andaya and Anthonette Dominguez  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mama’s Day, featuring bites from more than 20 San Diego restaurants, catering companies and hotels to raise funds for Mama’s Kitchen’s mission to deliver free meals to people with critical illnesses, returned May 6 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.

Mama’s Day, now in its 31st year, is traditionally held the Friday before Mother’s Day for more than 300 guests. This year’s event also featured curated libations including wine, cocktails, beer and specialty beverages, plus live music and other entertainment, lawn games, presentations and an opportunity drawing.

Emmy Award-winning chef, author, YouTube personality and restaurateur Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien returned as culinary host and provided a special presentation for VIP guests.

Mama’s Kitchen said an anonymous donor offered to match all funds raised through this year’s Mama’s Day up to $500,000.

For more information about Mama’s Kitchen or to donate, visit mamaskitchen.org.

— La Jolla Light staff

