Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/10
The setting sun shines on the rocks at La Jolla Cove. (Stephen Breskin)
2/10
A sea star is revealed at low tide next to the Children’s Pool seawall. (Pat Cohen)
3/10
A swallowtail butterfly explores Pride of Madeira in Scripps Estates. (Marshall Horwitz)
4/10
The end of Westbourne Street at the north end of Windansea doubles the beauty in this view of land and ocean. (James Weiner)
5/10
The afternoon begins to wind down at La Jolla Shores. (Louis C.A. Porro)
6/10
The firm sand at low tide brings out some beach bocce players at La Jolla Shores. (Joan Plaehn)
7/10
Kayaks sit on the beach upon their return to La Jolla Shores at the end of the day. (Kathryn Anthony)
8/10
A palm blooms in the Muirlands neighborhood. (Mark Romano)
9/10
A brown pelican strikes a pose at La Jolla Cove. (Diane Chandler)
10/10
Barbara Dadswell gets a read on The Book Nook at Starkey Mini Park. (Barbara Dadswell)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
