Photo gallery: Jewish Family Service gala fills La Jolla with ‘Heart & Soul’

Jewish Family Service of San Diego presented its annual “Heart & Soul” gala at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel on April 30 and recognized the contributions of its 2022 Mitzvah Honorees, including La Jolla residents Danielle and Brian Miller, owners of Geppetto’s toy store.

The benefit, which had been canceled since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, featured dinner, dancing and a silent auction, with proceeds aiding JFS’ efforts to help people in crisis and develop ways to break cycles of poverty.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆