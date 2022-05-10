Advertisement
Photo gallery: Jewish Family Service gala fills La Jolla with ‘Heart & Soul’

Mitzvah Honorees Marcia Hazan and La Jolla residents Brian and Danielle Miller gather at Jewish Family Service of San Diego’s “Heart & Soul” gala April 30 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jewish Family Service Chief Executive Michael Hopkins, board Chairwoman Emily Jennewein, and gala chairs Scott Schindler, Marie Raftery and Dr. Robert Rubenstein  (Vincent Andrunas)
Patty Bustos, Alex Ranney, Matthew and Michelle Goldstein and Christina Hammel  (Vincent Andrunas)
Erica and Steven Ratner, Barbara Bry and Neil Senturia  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ken Gammage, Melanie Gold, Lisa Foster and Alan Bersin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Don and Stacy Rosenberg, Kathryn Kanjo, David Jurist and Alan Bersin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Loretta Adams, Nadja Kauder, Kenneth Ohlbaum and Sonia Fox-Ohlbaum  (Vincent Andrunas)
Elizabeth Siegler, Lori Shearer, Diane Weinstein and Tracy Hirschfeld  (Vincent Andrunas)
Aaron and Helene Cohen, Arlene and Phil Bresnick and Warren Treisman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Howard and Barbara Milstein and Rachel and Ryan Goldenhar  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alex, Jessica, Amy and Benjamin Schindler  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sekhar Chivukula, Elizabeth Simmons, Lisa Ordonez and Leamon Crooms  (Vincent Andrunas)
Eddie and Amy Nefouse, Gabrielle Hochberg and Kent Hytken  (Vincent Andrunas)
Todd Schultz, Linda Bennett and Jeremy Pearl  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alberta Feurzeig, Helena Galver and Sandra Altshuler  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jack Berkman, Marcia Berkson and Susanna and Michael Flaster  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jewish Family Service of San Diego presented its annual “Heart & Soul” gala at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel on April 30 and recognized the contributions of its 2022 Mitzvah Honorees, including La Jolla residents Danielle and Brian Miller, owners of Geppetto’s toy store.

The benefit, which had been canceled since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, featured dinner, dancing and a silent auction, with proceeds aiding JFS’ efforts to help people in crisis and develop ways to break cycles of poverty.

— La Jolla Light staff

