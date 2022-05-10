La Jolla crime and public safety news: Drive-overs, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Drive-overs cause landscape damage in Bird Rock

An overnight incident April 9 at the corner of Camino de la Costa and La Jolla Boulevard that damaged plants and irrigation valves was part of a recent increase in property drive-overs and accidents reported to the Bird Rock Community Council during its meeting May 3.

A large branch was knocked off a tree during one of the drive-overs, and other damage was reported.

Bird Rock Maintenance Assessment District representative Barbara Dunbar said, “It’s unclear if this is due to a lot of people visiting the area on spring break or just a general uptick in distracted driving.”

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through April 30, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,666 registered cases (up by 71 from the previous count) and 13,090 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through May 5, 40,669 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 35,905 were considered fully vaccinated and 22,643 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

To align itself with the state, the Health & Human Services Agency is now using the California Immunization Registry to record the number of area residents who have received COVID-19 vaccinations. The switch occurred April 25 and was required by the California Department of Public Health so that most health care systems across the state are using the same software to record vaccinations administered locally.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

April 26

Willful cruelty to child: 600 block Palomar Avenue, 10:30 a.m. (The case was referred to the San Diego County district attorney’s office, but no additional details were available by the La Jolla Light’s press deadline.)

April 28

Residential burglary: 1000 block Archer Street, 8:15 a.m.

April 30

Felony vehicle theft: 1200 block Virginia Way, 11 a.m.

Residential burglary: 2000 block Via Ladeta, 8:40 p.m.

May 1

Fraud: 7600 block Herschel Avenue, 6 a.m.

Petty theft: 6200 block Dowling Drive, 6:30 p.m.

May 2

Petty theft: 900 block Van Nuys Street, 3:20 a.m.

Fraud: 1500 block Calle Camille, 8 p.m.

May 3

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11:15 a.m.

May 4

Felony grand theft: 300 block Sea Ridge Drive, 3:15 p.m.

May 5

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize: Nautilus Street at Neptune Place, 9 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7600 block Eads Avenue, noon

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 2:10 p.m.

May 6

Elder abuse/neglect: 400 block Coast Boulevard, 11:40 a.m.

May 8

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 6500 block Muirlands Drive, 6:40 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆