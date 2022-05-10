Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 12-19

Thursday, May 12

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged and photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Viridos blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 11149 N. Torrey Pines Road. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged and photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, May 13

• La Jolla Newcomers “Coffee Around Town,” 10 a.m. at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, May 15

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sun House, 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged and photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 16

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Tuesday, May 17

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Jeffrey Wheat of San Pasqual Academy will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, May 18

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Thursday, May 19

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆