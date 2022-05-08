Prep sports: La Jolla High wins inaugural Division II beach volleyball title

After a nine-year journey to make beach volleyball an approved sport in the CIF San Diego Section, La Jolla High School captured the first championship May 7 at San Diego Mesa College.

The No. 2-seeded Vikings’ 4-1 win over top seed Classical Academy in the Division II title match won the trophy for La Jolla coach Kelly Drobeck, who had a leading role in bringing the sport to life locally.

“I was really nervous before the match,” Drobeck said. “This is my reward for the last nine years of work. I’m glad I was here to see it come off on the sand, and that my team was the very first team to win a beach title is great.”

The score was tied 1-1 after the first round of action, but the Vikings swept sets at No. 1 (Jenna Drobeck, Kiana Wurtz), No. 3 (Maya Mitchell, Kenan Thomas) and No. 4 (Leila Laumann, Grayson Lejuwann) in the second round to grab the title.

“I love this sport so much,” Kelly Drobeck said. “I’ve seen it grow every year since we started this push. I knew beach would be a big hit at the high school level.”

Boys team tennis

The Bishop’s School Knights advanced to the San Diego Section Open Division boys tennis team final before falling to Canyon Crest Academy, 12-6.

The match was held April 30 at the Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma.

Top-seeded Bishop’s was trying to win its first championship since 1986. ◆