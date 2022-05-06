Photo gallery: Art comes alive over dinner at San Diego museum
San Diego Museum of Art Executive Director and CEO Roxana Velasquez (left) gathers with Premiere Dinner chairwomen Micki Olin, Demi Rogozienski, Toni Bloomberg, Tatiana Dotson and Arlene Esgate. (Vincent Andrunas)
A pyramid centerpiece decorates the John M. and Sally B. Thornton Rotunda at the San Diego Museum of Art’s Art Alive Premiere Dinner. (Vincent Andrunas)
“Bloom Bash” chairs and their spouses Mitch and Rebecca Mitchell, Fred Khoroushi, Gita Khadiri, Micki Olin, Dr. Reid Abrams and Robin and Gordon Carrier (Vincent Andrunas)
Harry and Valerie Cooper (Vincent Andrunas)
Sal Digiuseppi and Melinda Kimbro (Vincent Andrunas)
Sarah Grossman, Brandyn and Allison Murray and Stacey Loomis (Vincent Andrunas)
Bret Jorgensen, Susan Urquidi and Joan and Rocco Fabiano (Vincent Andrunas)
Anthony Boganey, David Inmon and Michael Brown (Vincent Andrunas)
Caroline and Nico Nierenberg (Vincent Andrunas)
San Diego Museum of Art board President Gene Ray, Taffin Ray, Rick Froberg, Britton Neubacher and Fernando Casasempere (Vincent Andrunas)
A floral place setting livens up the Art Alive Premiere Dinner. (Vincent Andrunas)
Paul and Jene Mosher and Lynne and Stephen Doyle (Vincent Andrunas)
Miguel, Adela and Carmela Koenig, Frank Rogozienski and Daniel Parfait (Vincent Andrunas)
Graciela Platero, Aradhna and Grant Oliphant and Nancy Worlie (Vincent Andrunas)
Armi and Al Williams (Vincent Andrunas)
Matt and Karen Lin, Adrienne Schwartz, Pamela Gabriel, Alex Loker and Brett Amerson (Vincent Andrunas)
Reggie and Rhianna White, Jennifer Findley and Carl Findley III (Vincent Andrunas)
John Vance, Christy Billings and Coop Cooprider (Vincent Andrunas)
Ronda Clair, Ana Martinez, Rocio Monsorte and Lani Curtis (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests sit down for dinner at the San Diego Museum of Art. (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Museum of Art hosted its 2022 Art Alive Premiere Dinner at the museum in Balboa Park on April 28.
Along with the meal, the event included guided tours of the featured exhibition, “Terra” by artist Fernando Casasempere, and a cocktail hour.
