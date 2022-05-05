‘There was no emergency’: Report of a person with a gun in Kellogg Park is deemed false, police say
A report of a person with a gun at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores that drew what witnesses said were at least 20 San Diego police vehicles the afternoon of May 4 turned out to be false, police said.
Officers closed the block that fronts the park to assist in the search for a possible suspect. However, police determined there was no credible threat and no emergency.
“This was determined to be a ‘swatting’ incident [in which] someone called in an emergency, which drew a large police response,” said San Diego Police Department communications officer Adam Sharki. “Officers determined there was no emergency and this was a false report.
“Detectives are now investigating the false report. This sort of activity is not only extraordinarily dangerous, but it’s also illegal.”
According to witnesses, the incident began around 1 p.m. and ended at about 3:30. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.