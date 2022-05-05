‘There was no emergency’: Report of a person with a gun in Kellogg Park is deemed false, police say

A report of a person with a gun at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores that drew what witnesses said were at least 20 San Diego police vehicles the afternoon of May 4 turned out to be false, police said.

Officers closed the block that fronts the park to assist in the search for a possible suspect. However, police determined there was no credible threat and no emergency.

“This was determined to be a ‘swatting’ incident [in which] someone called in an emergency, which drew a large police response,” said San Diego Police Department communications officer Adam Sharki. “Officers determined there was no emergency and this was a false report.

“Detectives are now investigating the false report. This sort of activity is not only extraordinarily dangerous, but it’s also illegal.”

According to witnesses, the incident began around 1 p.m. and ended at about 3:30. ◆