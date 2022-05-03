Photo gallery: UCSD Biomedical Library renamed for philanthropic book lover Sally WongAvery

UC San Diego gave Class of 1975 alumna and UCSD Foundation trustee Sally WongAvery a special birthday present April 23.

Some 260 people turned out for alfresco festivities including a lunch reception, lion dance performers and remarks from UCSD leadership, members of Congress and San Diego city and county officials.

It all happened in front of the former Biomedical Library, its facade concealed by a huge curtain. At the program’s peak, the curtain fell, unveiling the building’s dedication as the Sally T. WongAvery Library. The honor recognizes the avid book lover, collector and educator’s $10 million donation to UCSD and her contributions to the university’s East Asia Collection of books, newspapers and other print media in Chinese, Japanese and Korean languages.

WongAvery and her daughter Natasha Wong spoke before the event concluded with a birthday cake and an invitation for guests to tour the building. ◆

