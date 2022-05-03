Advertisement
Photo gallery: UCSD Biomedical Library renamed for philanthropic book lover Sally WongAvery

UC San Diego librarian Erik Mitchell and U.S. Rep. Scott Peters watch as Sally WongAvery cuts her birthday cake.  (Vincent Andrunas)
The curtain drops to reveal the newly dedicated Sally T. WongAvery Library, the former Biomedical Library at UC San Diego in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Natasha Wong and Sally WongAvery listen as the Rev. Karl Fung delivers a nondenominational blessing.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ron Roberts, San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Natasha Wong, U.S. Rep. Scott Peters and county District Attorney Summer Stephan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tim and Sunny Rickard  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeffery Loo, Erik Mitchell, Joyce and Paul Dostart and Sarah and Erik Cragerud  (Vincent Andrunas)
Grace and David Seid  (Vincent Andrunas)
Cassandra Wong and Zhu Shen  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chloe, Carston and Tuan Troung, Robin Phan and Claudine Tsui  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ron Roberts, Loretta Lum, Tom Hom, Gayle Hom and Steve Hsieh  (Vincent Andrunas)
By Vincent Andrunas
UC San Diego gave Class of 1975 alumna and UCSD Foundation trustee Sally WongAvery a special birthday present April 23.

Some 260 people turned out for alfresco festivities including a lunch reception, lion dance performers and remarks from UCSD leadership, members of Congress and San Diego city and county officials.

It all happened in front of the former Biomedical Library, its facade concealed by a huge curtain. At the program’s peak, the curtain fell, unveiling the building’s dedication as the Sally T. WongAvery Library. The honor recognizes the avid book lover, collector and educator’s $10 million donation to UCSD and her contributions to the university’s East Asia Collection of books, newspapers and other print media in Chinese, Japanese and Korean languages.

WongAvery and her daughter Natasha Wong spoke before the event concluded with a birthday cake and an invitation for guests to tour the building. ◆

