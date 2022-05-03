Photo gallery: ‘A Knight by the Sea’ gala nets $900,000 for Bishop’s School financial aid

The Bishop’s School Gala, themed “A Knight by the Sea,” raised $900,000 in support of the school’s financial-aid program on April 23.

The record 400 guests and 55 faculty and staff volunteers at the evening of dinner, dancing and auction heard from featured speaker José Vallejo, a Bishop’s 2004 alumnus, and the emcee of the night, current Bishop’s senior Joseph Aguilar.

Gala co-chairs were Bishop’s School parents and La Jolla residents Kyndra Leach and Martha Sottosanti and Rancho Santa Fe resident Vivianne Dhupa.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆