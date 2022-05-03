Photo gallery: ‘A Knight by the Sea’ gala nets $900,000 for Bishop’s School financial aid
Bishop’s School Gala co-chairwoman Vivianne Dhupan, Head of School Ron Kim and gala co-chairwomen Martha Sottosanti and Kyndra Leach attend the April 23 event. (Courtesy of The Bishop’s School)
Bryce and Gigi Goldman and Sepi and Peter Arrowsmith (Courtesy of The Bishop’s School)
Jenn Beamer, Cynthia Chen, Alison Lee, Wendy Gibbons, Jill Chang and Tannaz Minokadeh (Courtesy of The Bishop’s School)
Annie and Mark Navarra, Russ and Maureen Murfey and Heidi Halsey (Courtesy of The Bishop’s School)
Bishop’s School senior and gala emcee Joseph Aguilar (Courtesy of The Bishop’s School)
The Bishop’s School Knight mascot makes an appearance at the school’s gala April 23. (Courtesy of The Bishop’s School)
The Bishop’s School Gala, themed “A Knight by the Sea,” raised $900,000 in support of the school’s financial-aid program on April 23.
The record 400 guests and 55 faculty and staff volunteers at the evening of dinner, dancing and auction heard from featured speaker José Vallejo, a Bishop’s 2004 alumnus, and the emcee of the night, current Bishop’s senior Joseph Aguilar.
Gala co-chairs were Bishop’s School parents and La Jolla residents Kyndra Leach and Martha Sottosanti and Rancho Santa Fe resident Vivianne Dhupa.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
