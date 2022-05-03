La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through April 23, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,595 registered cases (up by 64 from the previous count) and 12,926 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through April 27, 40,622 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 35,821 were considered fully vaccinated and 22,514 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

To align itself with the state, the county is now using the California Immunization Registry to record the number of area residents who have received COVID-19 vaccinations. The switch occurred April 25 and was required by the California Department of Public Health so that most health care systems across the state will be using the same software to record COVID-19 vaccinations and all other vaccines administered locally.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

April 8

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block La Vereda, 12:30 p.m.

April 19

Fraud: 1000 block Sapphire Street, 8:50 a.m.

April 21

Felony grand theft: 7400 block Girard Avenue, noon

April 24

Felony vehicle theft: 7200 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11:37 p.m.

April 25

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 12:30 a.m.

Simple battery: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:13 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 6000 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 3 p.m.

April 26

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: Glenbrook Way at Torrey Pines Road, 6:50 p.m.

April 27

Felony vandalism: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:40 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:20 a.m.

April 29

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Hillside Drive, 6:09 a.m.

April 30

Vehicle break-in/theft: Lowry Terrace at Paseo Dorado, 8:15 a.m.

May 1

Commercial robbery, no weapon: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆