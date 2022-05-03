Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, May 5-12

Thursday, May 5

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, May 6

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, May 8 — Mother’s Day

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, May 9

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, May 10

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Dr. Janice Kurth will speak about her career. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, May 11

• UC San Diego blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Osler Lane at Biomedical Research Facility II. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged and photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

Thursday, May 12

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged and photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

