Photo gallery: Philanthropists and community leaders turn out to support The Preuss School
UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, Preuss School Executive Director Helen Griffith and Stanley Griffith attend the “Preuss Promise” fundraiser April 22 at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel. (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter G. and Peggy Preuss and Erin and Peter J. Preuss (Vincent Andrunas)
Preuss School alumni Alexis Barajas, Isella Rodriguez, Mariana Valdivieso, Nghi Dang and Ilhan Nunow (Vincent Andrunas)
Palmer Rampell, Preuss School alumna Kelly Diep and Binh Diep (Vincent Andrunas)
Preuss School board Chairman Matthew Weil, Svetlana Weil and Pat and Chris Weil (Vincent Andrunas)
Lori Fleet-Martin, Mike Martin, Darcy Bingham and Susan Fleet Welsch (Vincent Andrunas)
Bud Mehan, Mercy Hwong, Tamima Noorzay and Matthew Rocca (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael Running, Rene McKee, Geri Tovar, Kevin Watkins and Gail Donahue (Vincent Andrunas)
Sandra Timmons, Richard Sandstrom, Rebecca Smith and Caitlin Weil (Vincent Andrunas)
Sekhar Chivukula, UC San Diego Executive Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Simmons, Julia Brown and Valerie and John Stevenson (Vincent Andrunas)
Charles Bergan, Lisa Kanetake and Megan and Dan Filipovic (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard and Nilla Stennes and Ann and Bob Dynes (Vincent Andrunas)
The Preuss School on the UC San Diego campus in La Jolla presented its annual “Preuss Promise” fundraiser April 22 at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel.
The Preuss School enrolls 800 students in grades six through 12 “who are from low-income backgrounds and strive to be the first member of their family to graduate from college,” Executive Director Helen Griffith said in a statement.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
