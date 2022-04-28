Photo gallery: Philanthropists and community leaders turn out to support The Preuss School

The Preuss School on the UC San Diego campus in La Jolla presented its annual “Preuss Promise” fundraiser April 22 at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel.

The Preuss School enrolls 800 students in grades six through 12 “who are from low-income backgrounds and strive to be the first member of their family to graduate from college,” Executive Director Helen Griffith said in a statement.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆