Photo gallery: La Jolla Concours party-goers come to ‘Le Cabaret’
1/22
Cancan dancers perform in a floor show during “Le Cabaret du Concours” on April 23 at The Lot La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/22
Cabaret and cocktails were the order of the evening at the April 23 Concours d’Elegance party at The Lot La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
3/22
Dancers entertain during “Le Cabaret du Concours.” (Vincent Andrunas)
4/22
La Jolla Historical Society Executive Director Lauren Lockhart, La Jolla Concours d’Elegance Chairman Michael Dorvillier and Tracy Hoogenberg (Vincent Andrunas)
5/22
Gene Ondrusek and Ginny Flannery Jones (Vincent Andrunas)
6/22
Cori Wilson and Edward Torrison (Vincent Andrunas)
7/22
Ed Justice Jr., a Concours d’Elegance emcee; Aaron Weiss; and Louise and Les Burd (he’s a Concours chief judge) (Vincent Andrunas)
8/22
Karen Hickman, Lance Peto and Kathryn Murphy (Vincent Andrunas)
9/22
Emily Rae spins a roulette wheel for Suzanne Kelley and Loc Waders at the “Le Cabaret du Concours” cocktail party. (Vincent Andrunas)
10/22
Rick Wildman, Cassandra Wong, Mary Soriano and Florian Zerhusen (Vincent Andrunas)
11/22
Doug Smith, Bianca Koonce, Trenton Gibson, Deborah Cole and Jason Corn (Vincent Andrunas)
12/22
Sandra Weiss and Nani Richards (Vincent Andrunas)
13/22
Dwight Wait, Andrea Naversen Waitt and Michele and Rich Kenney (Vincent Andrunas)
14/22
Brian and Maureen Caruso (Vincent Andrunas)
15/22
Wayne Niimi, Camilo Pardo, Kathleen Donnelly and Stuart Sobek (Vincent Andrunas)
16/22
Amber Anderson, Bridget Ramey, Sharon Smith and Irene Chandler (Vincent Andrunas)
17/22
Mandana Safrang, Johnny Jones and Dana Golshan (Vincent Andrunas)
18/22
Nino Venturella, Amy Rutgard, Brett Murphy, Miriam Shadda and Dr. Marty Fallor (Vincent Andrunas)
19/22
Tony and Renee Gild, Deb and Shalom Bakman and Nayda Locke (Vincent Andrunas)
20/22
Lisa and Dr. Joe D’Angelo (Vincent Andrunas)
21/22
Raffi Dersahakian, Aleksa Krypciak, Caroline Cassini and Bob Smith (Vincent Andrunas)
22/22
Cody and Candace Sears, Mariam Benassi and Scott Jacobs (Vincent Andrunas)
The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance presented “Le Cabaret du Concours,” a cocktail party April 23, the night before the car show at Scripps Park.
The 16th La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show roared into The Village with a three-day event April 22-24, capped by the traditional show in Scripps Park featuring about 150 mostly classic cars in a wide range of judging categories.
The party, held at The Lot La Jolla, featured live music, a hosted bar, appetizers and more.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
