Two teenagers dead in crash onto Torrey Pines State Beach

Two teenage passengers were killed and two others were seriously injured late April 25 when a 19-year-old driver lost control of his car and crashed onto Torrey Pines State Beach, police said. The crash is under investigation but driving under the influence was suspected, police said.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. along the 13000 block of North Torrey Pines Road south of Carmel Valley Road, said San Diego police Officer Robert Buttle.

A 911 caller who had been in the vehicle told police that the group was traveling on North Torrey Pines Road, which runs along Torrey Pines State Beach, when suddenly the vehicle “ended up on the beach,” Buttle said.

According to police, the 2020 Subaru WRX was heading south at high speed when the driver lost control, hit the center median and crashed through a guardrail on the west side of the road.

The car went over the ledge, struck multiple rocks and came to rest on the sand.

Police said four young men were passengers in the car — two 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds.

The two passengers who survived suffered serious injuries including a pelvic/hip fracture, a lung contusion and an ankle fracture, police said.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the crash, sending more than two dozen firefighters and other personnel to the scene. ◆