La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through April 16, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,531 registered cases (up by 51 from the previous count) and 12,778 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through April 20, 41,836 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 35,841 were considered fully vaccinated and 21,180 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

April 5

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Archer Street, 11 a.m.

April 13

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1300 block Olivet Street, 7:05 a.m.

April 14

Residential burglary: 4900 block Crystal Drive, 3 a.m.

Battery: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11 p.m.

April 17

Felony vehicle theft: 7000 block Neptune Place, 5 p.m.

April 20

Felony vandalism: 1200 block Silverado Street, 9:45 a.m.

April 21

Felony vandalism: 8300 block Via Mallorca, 3 p.m.

April 22

Petty theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:35 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:30 p.m.

April 23

Felony grand theft: 600 block Nautilus Street, 9:11 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆