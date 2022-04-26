Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 28-May 5

Thursday, April 28

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Sunday, May 1

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, May 3

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Rotary President Cindy Goodman will lead a mindfulness class. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Thursday, May 5

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

