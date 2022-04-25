Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: Concours de’Elegance restarts its engines in La Jolla after two-year absence

David Duthu of Coronado shows La Jolla Concours d'Elegance judges Harry Clerk and Jim Galvin his 1925 Bugatti Type 35A.
1/25
David Duthu (left) of Coronado shows judges Harry Clerk and Jim Galvin his 1925 Bugatti Type 35A during the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show April 24 at Scripps Park.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Car lovers fill Scripps Park on April 24 for the 16th La Jolla Concours d'Elegance.
2/25
Car lovers fill Scripps Park on April 24 for the 16th La Jolla Concours d’Elegance. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the La Jolla Historical Society.  (Milan Kovacevic)
This 1927 Bugatti Type 35B was a blue-ribbon winner at the April 24 Concours d'Elegance in La Jolla.
3/25
This 1927 Bugatti Type 35B was a blue-ribbon winner at the April 24 Concours d’Elegance in La Jolla.  (Courtesy of Eddie Stover)
Lainey Mae Flatow-Trujillo takes a seat in the 1926 Bugatti Type 38 owned by Mike Cleary (right) of Carpinteria.
4/25
Lainey Mae Flatow-Trujillo takes a seat in the 1926 Bugatti Type 38 owned by Mike Cleary (right) of Carpinteria.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Mark and Ethan Testa check out Mike Cleary's 1926 Bugatti Type 38.
5/25
Mark and Ethan Testa check out Mike Cleary’s 1926 Bugatti Type 38.  (Milan Kovacevic)
A 1937 Delage D8-120 Aerosport coupe from the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles
6/25
Judges Hugo Modderman and Dan Harmer talk with Dana Williamson as they peruse a 1937 Delage D8-120 Aerosport coupe from the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.  (Milan Kovacevic)
A look behind the wheel of the Petersen Automotive Museum's 1937 Delage D8-120 Aerosport.
7/25
A look behind the wheel of the Petersen Automotive Museum’s 1937 Delage D8-120 Aerosport.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Robin Rogers holds daughter Ravyn as they check out a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL.
8/25
Robin Rogers holds daughter Ravyn as they check out a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL.  (Milan Kovacevic)
A baby blue Rolls-Royce gleams in the La Jolla sun.
9/25
A baby blue Rolls-Royce gleams in the La Jolla sun.  (Milan Kovacevic)
This 2018 Bugatti Chiron is owned by Lawrence Brackett of Kentfield in Marin County.
10/25
This 2018 Bugatti Chiron is owned by Lawrence Brackett of Kentfield in Marin County.  (Milan Kovacevic)
This year's featured marque, Bugatti, gets a showcase at the Concours d'Elegance.
11/25
This year’s featured marque, Bugatti, gets a showcase at the Concours d’Elegance.  (Milan Kovacevic)
David Duthu of Coronado sits in his 1925 Bugatti Type 35A.
12/25
David Duthu of Coronado sits in his 1925 Bugatti Type 35A.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Inside the "cockpit" of David Duthu's 1925 Bugatti Type 35A.
13/25
Inside the “cockpit” of David Duthu’s 1925 Bugatti Type 35A.  (Milan Kovacevic)
A 1933 Duesenberg Weymann sedan owned by Steve Snyder of Orange.
14/25
A 1933 Duesenberg Weymann sedan owned by Steve Snyder of Orange.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Howard McKee (right) admires a Bugatti Type T40A.
15/25
Howard McKee (right) admires a Bugatti Type T40A.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Classic Porsches line up seaside at Scripps Park on April 24.
16/25
Classic Porsches line up seaside at Scripps Park on April 24.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Aaron Weiss (left) and Zelectric's Robert McCarthy talk next to a converted electric 1969 Porsche 912 Restomod.
17/25
Aaron Weiss (left) and Zelectric’s Robert McCarthy talk next to a converted electric 1969 Porsche 912 Restomod.  (Milan Kovacevic)
The new electric motor in this Volkswagen bus can double the original engine's horsepower, according to Zelectric.
18/25
The new electric motor in this Volkswagen bus can double the original engine’s horsepower, according to Zelectric.   (Milan Kovacevic)
La Jolla's Village lined up "Ferrari Friday" on April 22.
19/25
La Jolla’s Village lined up “Ferrari Friday” on April 22.  (Christopher Canole)
Shawn Styles and Peter and Judy Corrente turn out for "Ferrari Friday" at Prospect Street and Herschel Avenue in La Jolla.
20/25
Shawn Styles and Peter and Judy Corrente turn out for “Ferrari Friday” at Prospect Street and Herschel Avenue in La Jolla.  (Christopher Canole)
The Ferrari Monza SP1 is part of a new limited-production series known as "Icona," inspired by classic Ferrari models.
21/25
The Ferrari Monza SP1 is part of a new limited-production series known as “Icona,” inspired by classic Ferrari models.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Could these Aston Martins be waiting for James Bond to arrive?
22/25
Could these Aston Martins be waiting for James Bond to arrive?  (Milan Kovacevic)
Robert Morgan and Emma Merdovic work the Indian Motorcycle booth at the Concours d'Elegance.
23/25
Robert Morgan and Emma Merdovic work the Indian Motorcycle booth at the Concours d’Elegance.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Greta Morris hands out La Jolla Concours d'Elegance programs so visitors can read all about it.
24/25
Greta Morris hands out La Jolla Concours d’Elegance programs so visitors can read all about it.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Sports cars draw spectators at Scripps Park.
25/25
Sports cars draw spectators at Scripps Park.  (Milan Kovacevic)
Share

The 16th La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show roared into The Village with a three-day event April 22-24, capped by the traditional show in Scripps Park featuring about 150 mostly classic cars in a wide range of judging categories.

The weekend kicked off April 22 with the first “Ferrari Friday,” with 75 models of the iconic brand lining Prospect Street and Herschel Avenue.

There also were the Tour d’Elegance — a procession of classic cars that travels together for participants to view private car collections — and a cocktail party April 23 themed “Le Cabaret du Concours” at The Lot.

The Concours returned to La Jolla after being absent the past two years. The 2020 show was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it moved to Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine in 2021.

Bugatti took the center lane as the “featured marque” of the April 24 show, with the Mercedes-Benz 300SL coupe the “celebrated marque.”

As in the past, event net proceeds will benefit the La Jolla Historical Society.

— La Jolla Light staff

News LifestylePhoto GalleriesEvents

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement