Photo gallery: Concours de’Elegance restarts its engines in La Jolla after two-year absence

The 16th La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show roared into The Village with a three-day event April 22-24, capped by the traditional show in Scripps Park featuring about 150 mostly classic cars in a wide range of judging categories.

The weekend kicked off April 22 with the first “Ferrari Friday,” with 75 models of the iconic brand lining Prospect Street and Herschel Avenue.

There also were the Tour d’Elegance — a procession of classic cars that travels together for participants to view private car collections — and a cocktail party April 23 themed “Le Cabaret du Concours” at The Lot.

The Concours returned to La Jolla after being absent the past two years. The 2020 show was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it moved to Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine in 2021.

Bugatti took the center lane as the “featured marque” of the April 24 show, with the Mercedes-Benz 300SL coupe the “celebrated marque.”

As in the past, event net proceeds will benefit the La Jolla Historical Society.

