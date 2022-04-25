Advertisement
Four candidates seek four La Jolla Town Council trustee spots

La Jolla Town Council Vice President Jerri Hunt leads candidates for trustee spots in introducing themselves at the council’s April 21 meeting.
(Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
Four La Jollans running for four available spots on the La Jolla Town Council board introduced themselves at the council’s April 21 meeting.

Council Vice President Jerri Hunt said nominations are being accepted through April. Candidates must live or work in the 92037 ZIP code and should have attended at least three Town Council meetings in the 12 months before the election. New trustees will be sworn in at the next meeting on Thursday, May 12. For more information, visit lajollatowncouncil.org.

The four candidates at the April 21 meeting were:

• Suzanne Baracchini: She has lived in La Jolla the past four of her 30 years in San Diego and said she wants to be more involved in La Jolla.

She said she hopes to use her background in sales, marketing and communications to help the Town Council with membership, rebranding and outreach.

• Jana Farella: She has lived in La Jolla the past five years and in San Diego since 1993.

“I’m just ready to serve and ready to give back,” she said. “I’m here to help.”

• Bill Podway: The retired retail executive and longtime La Jolla resident said he started to get involved in local groups after his retirement in 2019, serving on the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, Planned District Ordinance Committee and others.

Podway said he would like to educate and involve more community members on current issues.

“We need to show [public officials] that La Jolla has a voice,” he said.

• David Talcott: He has been an area resident since 2012 and said he is looking to become more involved in the community.

He has been president of the Barber Tract Neighborhood Association and spearheaded beach cleanup efforts, he said. ◆

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

