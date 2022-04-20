Advertisement
Share
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

The rocks at low tide appear like jewels near the Children's Pool.
1/8
The rocks at low tide appear like jewels near the Children’s Pool.  (Joan Plaehn)
Busy bees get to work on colorful flowers.
2/8
Busy bees get to work on colorful flowers.  (Penny Wilkes)
Mo Mo is decked out for the La Jolla sun outside the U.S. Bank building on Girard Avenue.
3/8
Mo Mo is decked out for the La Jolla sun outside the U.S. Bank building on Girard Avenue.  (Deanne Monte)
A sunset of many colors at the Children's Pool.
4/8
A sunset of many colors at the Children’s Pool.  (Sherry Gangel)
Blooming flowers brighten spring in La Jolla.
5/8
Blooming flowers brighten spring in La Jolla.  (Joan Plaehn)
Sea and sky at the Scripps Pier.
6/8
Sea and sky at the Scripps Pier.  (Kathryn Anthony)
A couple grab a scenic spot overlooking the Wedding Bowl for a seaside swing.
7/8
A couple grab a scenic spot overlooking the Wedding Bowl for a seaside swing.  (Kathryn Anthony)
A hummingbird takes a lunch break.
8/8
A hummingbird takes a lunch break.   (Stephen Breskin)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

News LifestylePhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement