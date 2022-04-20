Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
The rocks at low tide appear like jewels near the Children’s Pool. (Joan Plaehn)
Busy bees get to work on colorful flowers. (Penny Wilkes)
Mo Mo is decked out for the La Jolla sun outside the U.S. Bank building on Girard Avenue. (Deanne Monte)
A sunset of many colors at the Children’s Pool. (Sherry Gangel)
Blooming flowers brighten spring in La Jolla. (Joan Plaehn)
Sea and sky at the Scripps Pier. (Kathryn Anthony)
A couple grab a scenic spot overlooking the Wedding Bowl for a seaside swing. (Kathryn Anthony)
A hummingbird takes a lunch break. (Stephen Breskin)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
