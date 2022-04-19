Tarnishing the Jewel: Is Scripps Park going bald?

Susan Welsch sent some pictures she took of bare, muddy spaces at La Jolla’s Scripps Park after a recent rain.

(Susan Welsch)

(Susan Welsch)

“What has happened to this beautiful park?” she wrote in an email. “Ellen Browning Scripps would be appalled today were she to see what has become of it.

“In addition, the real estate which she donated for the enjoyment of children (La Jolla Rec Center) also needs updating and better maintenance.

“What can be done to bring back these wonderful community assets to La Jolla?”

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel. ◆