La Jolla crime and public safety news: Teen driver injured in crash; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Teen driver injured in crash on Nautilus Street

An 18-year-old driver was treated for broken bones after his car struck the rear of an unoccupied parked vehicle late April 14 in La Jolla.

San Diego police said the man was driving a 2005 Mazda sedan that hit a 2008 BMW sedan around 10:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nautilus Street.

The Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Alcohol was not considered a factor.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through April 9, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,480 registered cases (up by 52 from the previous count) and 12,660 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through April 13, 41,782 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 35,770 were considered fully vaccinated and 21,070 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

March 26

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 1 p.m.

April 4

Felony grand theft: 7300 block Eads Avenue, 10:10 a.m.

April 11

Felony vehicle theft: Amalfi Street at Sierra Mar Drive, 10:59 a.m.

Felony theft from building: 900 block Kline Street, 6:04 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:45 p.m.

April 12

Fraud: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 9 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 800 block Agate Street, 1:15 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:38 p.m.

April 14

Fraud: 1400 block Calle Vaquero, 10:25 a.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:30 p.m.

April 15

Felony grand theft: 200 block Prospect Street, 2:45 p.m.

Vandalism: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 9 p.m.

April 16

Felony vehicle theft: 800 block Coast Boulevard, 5:35 a.m.

Fraud: 2200 block Calle Tiara, 11:50 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 3:15 p.m.

April 17

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 1 p.m.

April 18

Felony assault on elder or dependent adult: 8900 block Gilman Drive, 11:44 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆