Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 21-28
Thursday, April 21
• Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. enhancelajolla.org
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. lajollacluster.com
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454-1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Sunday, April 24
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, April 25
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, April 26
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Artist Reesey Shaw will speak on “Contemporary Art — Making Life Worth Living.” Email djshaw@doctor.com.
Wednesday, April 27
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla no-host happy hour, 5:45 p.m., Hennessey’s Tavern, 7811 Herschel Ave.
Thursday, April 28
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.