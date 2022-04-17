Photo gallery: SDPD’s women in blue recognized for ‘Heart & Valor’

The San Diego Police Foundation presented its “Women in Blue: Heart & Valor” luncheon at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel on April 14.

The event highlighted stories of female officers and civilian professionals in the San Diego Police Department.

Honorees were Lori Adams, a senior detective for homicide cold cases; Silvia Satrom, a police records administrator in human resources; and Kalena Tutt, an officer in the Gang Intervention Unit.

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Police Foundation’s support of advancing women in local policing. The Police Department has signed the 30x30 Pledge, a national initiative to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030.

