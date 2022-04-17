Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: SDPD’s women in blue recognized for ‘Heart & Valor’

Senior Detective Lori Adams, records administrator Silvia Satrom, Police Foundation CEO Sara Napoli and Officer Kalena Tutt
1/12
San Diego Police Department honorees Senior Detective Lori Adams, records administrator Silvia Satrom (from left) and Officer Kalena Tutt (right) stand with San Diego Police Foundation President and Chief Executive Sara Napoli at the “Women in Blue: Heart & Valor” luncheon.   (Vincent Andrunas)
Patricia Rose, Nadine Daleo, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and Patti Roscoe
2/12
Patricia Rose, Nadine Daleo, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and Patti Roscoe  (Vincent Andrunas)
SDPD Assistant Chief Tom Underwood, Judy Keys, Vicky Carlson and Anthony Napoli
3/12
SDPD Assistant Chief Tom Underwood, Judy Keys, Vicky Carlson and Anthony Napoli  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ruth Enyeart, Nancy and Phil Newman and Barbara Barefield
4/12
Ruth Enyeart, Nancy and Phil Newman and Barbara Barefield  (Vincent Andrunas)
Adrienne Falzon, SDPD Detective Sgt. Deborah Clem, Jytte Leventhal, Kelli Politoske, Deanne Monte and Bonnie Bernstein
5/12
Adrienne Falzon, SDPD Detective Sgt. Deborah Clem, Jytte Leventhal, Kelli Politoske, Deanne Monte and Bonnie Bernstein  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kristi George, Roxanne Cahill, Tracy Hodgson, Ketso Xaysanapannha and Sandra Lanzel
6/12
Kristi George, Roxanne Cahill, Tracy Hodgson, Ketso Xaysanapannha and Sandra Lanzel  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dale Ganzow, SDPD Officers Jennifer Foley and Sherika Moore, Detective Sarah Calvert and Lowell Handy
7/12
Dale Ganzow, SDPD Officers Jennifer Foley and Sherika Moore, Detective Sarah Calvert and Lowell Handy  (Vincent Andrunas)
CBS8 news anchor and event emcee Carlo Cecchetto, former SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman and retired Assistant Chief Lou Scanlon
8/12
CBS8 news anchor and event emcee Carlo Cecchetto, former San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman and retired Assistant Chief Lou Scanlon  (Vincent Andrunas)
Julie Cowan Novak, Laura Applegate, Dee Ammon, Maggie Watkins and Judy Burer
9/12
Julie Cowan Novak, Laura Applegate, Dee Ammon, Maggie Watkins and Judy Burer  (Vincent Andrunas)
SDPD Capt. Tina Williams, Christy Billings, Micki Olin, Nayda Locke and Vicki Eddy
10/12
SDPD Capt. Tina Williams, Christy Billings, Micki Olin, Nayda Locke and Vicki Eddy  (Vincent Andrunas)
Venecia Villacicencio, Edelynne Austria-Gavino, Samantha Serpa, Aryana Mohammadi and Marissa Parks
11/12
Venecia Villacicencio, Edelynne Austria-Gavino, Samantha Serpa, Aryana Mohammadi and Marissa Parks  (Vincent Andrunas)
Linda and Joyce Gattas, Annie Revel and Lynne Wheeler
12/12
Linda and Joyce Gattas, Annie Revel and Lynne Wheeler  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

The San Diego Police Foundation presented its “Women in Blue: Heart & Valor” luncheon at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel on April 14.

The event highlighted stories of female officers and civilian professionals in the San Diego Police Department.

Honorees were Lori Adams, a senior detective for homicide cold cases; Silvia Satrom, a police records administrator in human resources; and Kalena Tutt, an officer in the Gang Intervention Unit.

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Police Foundation’s support of advancing women in local policing. The Police Department has signed the 30x30 Pledge, a national initiative to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030.

— La Jolla Light staff

News LifestyleEventsPhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement