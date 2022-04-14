Advertisement
Photo gallery: ‘Beyond Brilliance’ gala in La Jolla celebrates arts education

Pradeep Khosla, Doreen Schonbrun, Phyllis Epstein, Cindy Marten and Russ Sperling
1/25
Event honoree UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, event co-chairs Doreen Schonbrun and Phyllis Epstein, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten and VAPA treasurer Russ Sperling attend the VAPA Foundation’s “Beyond Brilliance” gala on April 10 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sabrina, Sarah, Daymon and Sadie Ekedal
2/25
Sabrina, Sarah, Daymon and Sadie Ekedal  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bruce Abrams, San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava and Ken Druck
3/25
Bruce Abrams, San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava and Ken Druck  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lisel Gorell-Getz, Debby Buchholz, Gail Donahue and Martha Gilmer
4/25
Lisel Gorell-Getz, La Jolla Playhouse Managing Director Debby Buchholz, Gail Donahue and San Diego Symphony Orchestra Chief Executive Martha Gilmer  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mel and Linda Katz, Susan Ulevitch and Catherine and Phil Blair
5/25
Mel and Linda Katz, Susan Ulevitch and Catherine and Phil Blair  (Vincent Andrunas)
Children introduce a live auction item (a lavish child's birthday party).
6/25
Children introduce a live auction item (a lavish child’s birthday party).  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Howard and Barbara Milstein, Sue Hart and Marie Anguiano
7/25
Dr. Howard and Barbara Milstein, Sue Hart and Marie Anguiano  (Vincent Andrunas)
Blair and Georgia Sadler and Ellen and Jim Moxham
8/25
Blair and Georgia Sadler and Ellen and Jim Moxham  (Vincent Andrunas)
Morgan Appel, Natalie, Lara and Lina Gates and San Diego Unified School District board member Richard Barrera
9/25
Morgan Appel, Natalie, Lara and Lina Gates and San Diego Unified School District board member Richard Barrera  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ann Spira, Brad Benter, Judy White and Reena Horowitz
10/25
Ann Spira, Brad Benter, Judy White and Reena Horowitz  (Vincent Andrunas)
David Bazzo, Jen Roberson, Timothy Farson and Vince Heald
11/25
David Bazzo, Jen Roberson, Timothy Farson and Vince Heald  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom Noel, Danell Scarborough, Barbara Bry, Victoria Hamilton and Neil Senturia
12/25
Tom Noel, Danell Scarborough, Barbara Bry, Victoria Hamilton and Neil Senturia  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ann Hill, Lynda Kerr and Amie Mitchell
13/25
Ann Hill, Lynda Kerr and Amie Mitchell  (Vincent Andrunas)
Colette Carson Royston, Maureen Shiftan and Dr. Monica and Ron Perlman
14/25
Colette Carson Royston, Maureen Shiftan and Dr. Monica and Ron Perlman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Larry Wood, Jon Bailey, SDUSD board President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Jen Roberson and Khieem Jackson
15/25
Larry Wood, Jon Bailey, San Diego Unified School District board President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Jen Roberson and Khieem Jackson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Thespine Kavoulakis, Elizabeth Simmons, Dr. Jeff and Carol Chang and Sandra Timmons
16/25
Thespine Kavoulakis, Elizabeth Simmons, Dr. Jeff and Carol Chang and Sandra Timmons  (Vincent Andrunas)
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education and former San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten, Ann Spira and T. Denny Sanford
17/25
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education and former San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten, Ann Spira and T. Denny Sanford  (Vincent Andrunas)
Holly de la Vega, Brianna Valeska, Amy Krusinski and Daniel de la Vega
18/25
Holly de la Vega, Brianna Valeska, Amy Krusinski and Daniel de la Vega  (Vincent Andrunas)
Hermeen Scharaga and Dr. Bob Penner
19/25
Hermeen Scharaga and Dr. Bob Penner  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jay Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Megan Pogue and Tracey Delisle
20/25
Jay Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Megan Pogue and Tracey Delisle  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marina and Rafael Pastor
21/25
Marina and Rafael Pastor  (Vincent Andrunas)
Howard and Sally Oxley and Dan Epstein
22/25
Howard and Sally Oxley and Dan Epstein  (Vincent Andrunas)
Julie Bronstein, Renee Gild, Cheryl James-Ward, Kathleen Daugherty, Maurine Beinbrink and Joyce Dostart
23/25
Julie Bronstein, Renee Gild, San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward, Kathleen Daugherty, Maurine Beinbrink and Joyce Dostart  (Vincent Andrunas)
Laurel McCrink and Steven and Cheryl Garfin
24/25
Laurel McCrink and Steven and Cheryl Garfin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Laurie Mitchell, Haida Mojdehi, Vicki Reed and Carrie Cottriall
25/25
Laurie Mitchell, Haida Mojdehi, Vicki Reed and Carrie Cottriall  (Vincent Andrunas)
The VAPA Foundation presented its third annual “Beyond Brilliance” gala at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla on April 10.

The VAPA Foundation, whose stated mission is to enhance the quality of and access to arts education in the San Diego Unified School District, honored UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla for his support, including helping with the training of teachers.

The event, co-chaired by Doreen Schonbrun and Phyllis Epstein, featured a cocktail reception, musical and theatrical performances by SDUSD students at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, a live auction and more.

— La Jolla Light staff

