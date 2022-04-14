Photo gallery: ‘Beyond Brilliance’ gala in La Jolla celebrates arts education

The VAPA Foundation presented its third annual “Beyond Brilliance” gala at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla on April 10.

The VAPA Foundation, whose stated mission is to enhance the quality of and access to arts education in the San Diego Unified School District, honored UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla for his support, including helping with the training of teachers.

The event, co-chaired by Doreen Schonbrun and Phyllis Epstein, featured a cocktail reception, musical and theatrical performances by SDUSD students at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, a live auction and more.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆