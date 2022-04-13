Tarnishing the Jewel: Rusty mailbox delivers a bad look

Resident Doug Vocelle found this mailbox at the corner of Eads Avenue and Prospect Street in The Village to be “in a very sad state.”

“I would hesitate to use it for fear that it is not wet-weather-proof,” he wrote in an email.

News Tarnishing the Jewel: Kellogg Park station offers little comfort Local resident Mike McCormack sent this photo taken the morning of April 8 at the south “comfort station” (restroom facility) at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores.

