Tarnishing the Jewel: Rusty mailbox delivers a bad look

Resident Doug Vocelle says this mailbox looks so bad that he's hesitant to use it.
(Courtesy of Doug Vocelle)
Resident Doug Vocelle found this mailbox at the corner of Eads Avenue and Prospect Street in The Village to be “in a very sad state.”

“I would hesitate to use it for fear that it is not wet-weather-proof,” he wrote in an email.

Resident Mike McCormack called this condition at the south restroom facility at La Jolla Shores' Kellogg Park "nuts."

Tarnishing the Jewel: Kellogg Park station offers little comfort

Local resident Mike McCormack sent this photo taken the morning of April 8 at the south “comfort station” (restroom facility) at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores.

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel.

