Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/10
Sunset casts light on Black’s Beach under a cloudy sky. (Greg Wagner)
2/10
La Jolla Shores resident Margarete Sandstede is ready for Easter with her egg tree. (Jeni Lentin)
3/10
A purple and pink sunset reflects in the tide pools. (Kathryn Anthony)
4/10
An oriole finds something it likes in La Jolla. (Stephen Breskin)
5/10
The Easter Bunny has nothing on the Labrabunny, Alison Donald. (Sunny Donald)
6/10
A rainbow is seen from Pat Nathan’s backyard near UC San Diego on March 20. (Pat Nathan)
7/10
A hummingbird finds a perch in Nancy Mu’s yard in La Jolla. (Nancy Mu)
8/10
A colorful snail glides down a glass door at the La Jolla Community Center. (Kathleen Jay)
9/10
A snowy egret goes for a walk on the rocks. (Michael Wilkes)
10/10
A picnic bag thief is caught in the act at La Jolla Shores. (Joan Plaehn)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.