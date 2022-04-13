Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Sunset casts light on Black's Beach under a cloudy sky.
1/10
Sunset casts light on Black’s Beach under a cloudy sky.  (Greg Wagner)
La Jolla Shores resident Margarete Sandstede is ready for Easter with her egg tree.
2/10
La Jolla Shores resident Margarete Sandstede is ready for Easter with her egg tree.  (Jeni Lentin)
A purple and pink sunset reflects in the tide pools.
3/10
A purple and pink sunset reflects in the tide pools.  (Kathryn Anthony)
An oriole finds something it likes in La Jolla.
4/10
An oriole finds something it likes in La Jolla.  (Stephen Breskin)
The Easter Bunny has nothing on the Labrabunny, Alison Donald.
5/10
The Easter Bunny has nothing on the Labrabunny, Alison Donald.  (Sunny Donald)
A rainbow is seen from Pat Nathan's backyard near UC San Diego on March 20.
6/10
A rainbow is seen from Pat Nathan’s backyard near UC San Diego on March 20.  (Pat Nathan)
A hummingbird finds a perch in Nancy Mu's yard in La Jolla.
7/10
A hummingbird finds a perch in Nancy Mu’s yard in La Jolla.  (Nancy Mu)
A colorful snail glides down a glass door at the La Jolla Community Center.
8/10
A colorful snail glides down a glass door at the La Jolla Community Center.  (Kathleen Jay)
A snowy egret goes for a walk on the rocks.
9/10
A snowy egret goes for a walk on the rocks.  (Michael Wilkes)
A picnic bag thief is caught in the act at La Jolla Shores.
10/10
A picnic bag thief is caught in the act at La Jolla Shores.  (Joan Plaehn)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

