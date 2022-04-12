La Jolla News Nuggets: La Jolla Half Marathon, Earth Day event, help for Ukraine, Athenaeum entries, more

Kiwanis Club warming up for La Jolla Half Marathon this weekend

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla is in the final stretch of preparations for its 2022 La Jolla Half Marathon on Saturday, April 16, beginning at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The 13.1-mile course, unchanged from previous years, ends at La Jolla Cove, with the final 3.1 miles overlapping with the concurrent La Jolla Shores 5K.

The race, last held in December due to postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, is the primary fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla, which awards more than $200,000 annually to schools and nonprofit institutions.

No-parking signs for the half-marathon have been placed in La Jolla from The Shores to The Cove, though several of them appeared to mistakenly indicate there would be no parking through 4 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

In an email to race organizers and San Diego city officials, La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board Chairman Brian Earley said no-parking zones were approved for 6:30 to 11 a.m. April 16.

“The signs have been distributed in error and should be replaced with corrected signs as soon as possible,” Earley wrote.

Kiwanis Club member Don Hodges said the traffic control contractor replaced the incorrect signs April 12.

To register or learn more about the La Jolla Half Marathon and La Jolla Shores 5K, visit ljhalf.com.

Free Earth Day event at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve on April 23

The Torrey Pines Conservancy and Torrey Pines Docent Society, in cooperation with California State Parks, will present a free Earth Day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, 12600 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla.

The family-friendly event will be at the Torrey Pines Lodge visitor center. There will be children’s crafts and other activities, guided walks, exhibits, live reptiles, Kumeyaay cultural sharing, a used book sale and more. The event also will include a beach cleanup sponsored by I Love a Clean San Diego.

For more information, visit torreypines.org.

La Jolla Newcomers Club collects money and supplies for Ukraine

In the past few weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the La Jolla Newcomers Club has been collecting supplies and clothing to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The items were recently sent to the House of Ukraine at San Diego’s Balboa Park for delivery.

The club also sent a check for $750 to the International Rescue Committee, with the money earmarked for helping Ukraine. Club members were encouraged to send donations to the IRC and other relief organizations.

Those who have moved to La Jolla’s 92037 ZIP Code in the past three years are eligible to join the Newcomers Club. Learn more at lajollanewcomers.org.

Athenaeum seeking entries for 30th annual Juried Exhibition

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla will open its entry period for the 30th annual Juried Exhibition on Wednesday, April 20.

The exhibit will be held from Saturday, July 30, to Saturday, Sept. 3. Jurors will be artist Marianela de la Hoz and Anita Feldman, the San Diego Museum of Art deputy director for curatorial affairs and education.

Artists must live, work or exhibit in San Diego County or Tijuana.

A maximum of three works per artist will be accepted. Pieces must have been completed within the past five years.

The entry fee is $15 per artist for Athenaeum members and $20 for non-members. The deadline to submit is Friday, June 17. For more information, visit bit.ly/Juried2022.

San Diego Book Crawl to feature two La Jolla locations

The San Diego Book Crawl is back to an in-person event for the first time since 2019, with two La Jolla bookstores participating. This year’s crawl will last three days starting Saturday, April 30, and will stretch from Coronado to Del Mar.

Participants will receive a Book Crawl “passport” at their first bookstore stop and get a stamp in the passport when they spend at least $5 at any of the participating stores: Bay Books, Bluestocking Books, Diesel, La Playa Books, Libélula Books & Co., The Library Shop, Mysterious Galaxy, The Book Catapult, Verbatim Books and La Jolla’s Warwick’s and UC San Diego bookstores.

“For book nerds, this is Super Bowl weekend,” said Scott Ehrig-Burgess, manager of The Library Shop and public engagement manager for the Library Foundation of San Diego. “It’s hard not to be inspired by the breadth and diversity of San Diego’s independent bookstores and the amazing community of book crawlers who support them.”

San Diego to collect feedback on how to ‘Build Better’

The city of San Diego is collecting feedback through Sunday, May 22, on its “Build Better SD” initiative through a survey that can be found at opentownhall.com/portals/450/Issue_11543.

The initiative (sandiego.gov/buildbettersd) aims to do away with old planning policies that restrict incoming public infrastructure fees (developer impact fees) to a single community and instead is intended to create a more efficient citywide funding program “by allowing us to prioritize investments in areas where the needs are greatest,” according to Mayor Todd Gloria.

The survey asks participants to prioritize types of public facilities (such as sidewalks and libraries), amenities within a 15- to 20-minute walk, how the city can make public spaces safer and more.

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person meetings

La Jolla residents Susan and Jason Berman are attending Jehovah’s Witnesses meetings in person again. (Courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses)

The La Jolla Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 6525 La Jolla Scenic Drive South began holding in-person meetings again April 1 after two years of virtual gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jehovah’s Witnesses currently have no plans to resume their public ministry, choosing instead to continue virtual Bible studies, writing letters and making phone calls.

For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses, visit jw.org.

La Jolla Playhouse announces BIPOC fellowships

La Jolla Playhouse has announced two newly created fellowships for Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) in the fields of directing and stage management. The two-year fellowships offer full salary and benefits.

“The playhouse is deeply committed to playing an active role in building the next generation of BIPOC theater-makers,” Artistic Director Christopher Ashley said in a statement. “As a central component of our anti-racism action plan, this new program offers fellows the opportunity to become fully embedded participants in our artistic process, helping us make a meaningful contribution to changing the national theater landscape.”

Applications are being accepted through Thursday, June 30, and the first fellows will start their positions Jan. 1. To learn more, visit lajollaplayhouse.org/who-we-are/fellowships. —The San Diego Union-Tribune

La Jolla Meals on Wheels is granted $18,000

La Jolla Meals on Wheels — which has served more than 650,000 meals to over 1,750 clients since its founding in 1974 — recently received grants from the Albertsons Cos. Foundation, Northrop Grumman Employees Charity Organization, SCAN Health Plan and Smart & Final Charitable Foundation totaling more than $18,000.

“These grants … will be used to pay for healthy meals delivered to low-income to low-moderate-income seniors Monday through Friday in La Jolla and University City,” said program director Jane Semelsberger. She said the meals are 100 percent subsidized by the organization due to the clients’ inability to pay.

In addition to its Senior Nutrition Program, La Jolla Meals on Wheels offers its Friendly Visitors Program for homebound senior citizens. Clients are matched with the most compatible volunteer visitors for one- to two-hour free weekly visits. “These visits are a great source of comfort and security to the seniors and help to build their self-confidence,” Semelsberger said.

For more information about La Jolla Meals on Wheels, email gljmow@att.net.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆