La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through April 2, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,428 registered cases (up by 121 from the previous count) and 12,540 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through April 6, 41,601 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 35,681 were considered fully vaccinated and 20,890 were fully vaccinated and received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police unless otherwise indicated.

April 3

Fraud: 1100 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 3:04 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 7300 block Eads Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

April 7

Fraud: 8500 block Via Mallorca, 2:30 p.m.

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:30 p.m.

April 8

Felony vehicle theft: Avenida Cresta at Camino de la Costa, 6:01 a.m. A dump truck was stolen and recovered.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8:05 a.m.

Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize: 7600 block Exchange Place, 9:34 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Draper Avenue at Marine Street, 4:30 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 1100 block Torrey Pines Road, 4:30 p.m.

Simple battery: 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 6 p.m.

Petty theft: 7500 block Cuvier Street, 8 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Lookout Drive, 10:08 p.m.

April 9

Residential burglary: 7300 block Rue Michael, 7:50 p.m.

April 10

Felony vandalism: 900 block Wilbur Avenue, 2 a.m.

Felony possession of an assault weapon: 500 block Coast Boulevard, 5:59 p.m.

April 11

Commercial burglary: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆