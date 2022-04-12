Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 14-21
Sunday, April 17 — Easter
• La Jolla Open Aire Market will be closed because of Easter. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
For the record:
3:16 p.m. April 12, 2022This article has been corrected to state that the La Jolla Open Aire Market will be closed Sunday, April 17, for Easter.
Monday, April 18
• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Tuesday, April 19
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Wednesday, April 20
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.
Thursday, April 21
• Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. enhancelajolla.org
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. lajollacluster.com
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.