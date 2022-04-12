Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, April 14-21

Sunday, April 17 — Easter

• La Jolla Open Aire Market will be closed because of Easter. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

For the record: This article has been corrected to state that the La Jolla Open Aire Market will be closed Sunday, April 17, for Easter.

Monday, April 18

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Tuesday, April 19

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, April 20

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Thursday, April 21

• Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. enhancelajolla.org

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. lajollacluster.com

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆