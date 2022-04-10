Advertisement
Tarnishing the Jewel: Kellogg Park station offers little comfort

Resident Mike McCormack called this condition at the south restroom facility at La Jolla Shores' Kellogg Park "nuts."
(Courtesy of Mike McCormack)
Local resident Mike McCormack sent this photo taken the morning of April 8 at the south “comfort station” (restroom facility) at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores.

“The coast is San Diego’s ‘Disneyland,’” he wrote in an email. “This is nuts and not an acceptable situation. ... It’s a desperate scene down here with many, many people ‘shopping’ for a clean stall and toilet paper.”

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel.

