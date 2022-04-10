Tarnishing the Jewel: Kellogg Park station offers little comfort

Local resident Mike McCormack sent this photo taken the morning of April 8 at the south “comfort station” (restroom facility) at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores.

“The coast is San Diego’s ‘Disneyland,’” he wrote in an email. “This is nuts and not an acceptable situation. ... It’s a desperate scene down here with many, many people ‘shopping’ for a clean stall and toilet paper.”

